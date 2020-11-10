The Washington State Board of Health moved ahead Monday with regulating livestock waste, voting to formally propose giving local health officials the leeway to declare stockpiled manure a danger to humans.
The rule must undergo an economic analysis and public comment before the board votes on final approval, a process expected to take until at least March. The board praised policy adviser Stuart Glasoe’s proposal.
Glasoe reworked a preliminary draft, excluding from oversight waste from horses on trails and cows grazing in pastures. The rule would still apply to horse owners, dairies and feedlots. Enforcement would be up to local health officials.
“I would anticipate limited and judicious use,” Glasoe said.
The proposal rewrites an old rule that required horse owners in towns to regularly clean stables. The modernized version applies to commercial agriculture. The rule would be in addition to existing manure-control laws.
Ecology regulates manure from feedlots, penalizing operations that pollute air or water with cattle waste.
“I don’t see a need for a second agency looking over the shoulder of Ecology,” Washington Cattle Feeders Association executive director Jack Field said.
For years, environmental groups have advocated for a separate rule to protect humans from livestock manure. Farm groups have been critical of preliminary proposals and questioned the need for a rule at all.
In some ways, Glasoe moved toward the farm groups’ positions. Composting piles or manure lagoons won’t fall under the rule. Manure could be stored within 35 feet of a property line.
The proposal limits enforcement to the local health officer, rather than obligating law officials to enforce it.
The rule defines “nuisance” as a threat to someone’s health. An earlier version had a broader definition of “nuisance” to include interfering with enjoying life.
“We still need to look at it, digest it and pass it around to our farmers, but at first blush it’s better,” Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said.
Jean Mendoza, executive director of Friends of Toppenish Creek, a south-central Washington environmental group that has participated in lawsuit against dairies, said she supported the proposal.
“I think Mr. Glasoe threaded the needle. He wrote a rule that should be acceptable to all the parties at the table,” she said.
“I hope this won’t continue to be an issue. Agriculture should not be conducted in a way that endangers public health,” she said.
The rule would open the door for local health officials to also police stockpiled waste from pets, including cats and dogs.
Unlike in an earlier version, pet owners wouldn’t be required to immediately pick up after their animals on public or somebody else’s property.
The health board could amend the proposal before approving it. If the board makes significant changes, the rule would have to go through another round of public comment.