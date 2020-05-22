The Washington Cattlemen’s Association is accepting applications for a new executive vice president.
The previous vice president, Danny DeFranco, an Ellensburg rancher, recently resigned to pursue other opportunities. DeFranco joined the organization in May 2019.
The association is advertising for candidates. Screening began May 20.
Lobbyist Mark Streuli is filling in as executive vice president. He estimated the association has received 15 resumes so far.
Streuli said he is not interested in pursuing the job full-time because he is focusing on his growing lobbying business.
The ideal candidate would have a background in ranching or agriculture, he said, and some executive management and leadership experience.
The executive vice president serves as one of the faces of the state’s ranchers and keeps the association’s 1,200 member ranch families informed, Streuli said.
The organization’s priorities include protecting ranchers’ water and property rights, maintaining and expanding the state’s beef industry, supporting the beef checkoff, promoting beef as a healthful food and representing private property rights.
DeFranco replaced Sarah Ryan, who held the job two years. Ryan replaced Jack Field, who joined the Washington Cattle Feeders Association in 2017 after leading the cattlemen for more than a decade.
“This is one of the challenges — when you hire good people, other people are looking to hire them away,” Streuli said. “We wish everybody the best.”
Streuli hopes to have the new vice president hired by Aug. 1.
In the meantime, he said, the top priority is “keeping the trains running on time.”
Salary for the position depends on the successful candidate’s experience and qualifications.
Candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and references to mark@streulipa.com.