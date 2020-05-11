The Cattle Producers of Washington has a roster of five people who will watch for conflicts between wolves and cattle in northeast Washington, reinforcing other state-funded efforts to prevent depredations.
The cattlemen hired the five with money channeled by legislators through the state Department of Agriculture. It's the first time a cattlemen's group has received public funds to organize a range-riding program in Washington.
The cattlemen say their riders will be loyal to ranchers, seeking to distinguish them from those hired by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"I think if the Legislature wanted it to be exactly like WDFW, it wouldn't have run the money through the department of ag," said Stevens County cattleman Scott Nielsen, a main organizer of the program.
"I think we will be more effective because ranchers will be more inclined to work with us," he said.
Fish and Wildlife wolf policy leader Donny Martorello acknowledged that range-riders hired by the department may be viewed differently than those picked by cattlemen.
"I completely understand," he said. "There is this element of, 'Who are you working for and who are you answering to?'"
Martorello said he anticipates the cattlemen's riders will help the department prevent wolf-livestock conflicts, especially on large grazing allotments. "I'm glad there's another entity out there," he said.
The Cattle Producers group shuns the term "range-riders," saying the commonly used name has become associated with riders purportedly more interested in protecting wolves than helping ranchers. The Cattle Producers call their riders "wolf-livestock conflict monitors."
The Cattle Producers will work with Fish and Wildlife to prevent attacks on livestock, but it will hold the department to its wolf-removal protocol if non-lethal measures fail, Nielsen said.
"We will make sure what the department wants the rancher to do is done and if the problems continue, the problem won't lie with the rancher," he said.
Nielsen predicted the cattlemen's conflict managers will find more dead or injured cattle than range-riders have in the past.
Each discovery, potentially, brings Fish and Wildlife closer to shooting wolves. "I wouldn't be surprised if we took some heat for that," Nielsen said.
The Northeast Washington Wolf-Cattle Collaborative, a nonprofit, also has funding from the state Department of Agriculture to hire range-riders.
"I hope range-riders from any organization would indicate to the authorities where there are depredations and get that documented," the collaborative's administrator, Jay Shepherd, said.