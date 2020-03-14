OLYMPIA — A state spending plan adopted Thursday keeps alive the issue of whether Washington should have a country of origin labeling law for beef.
The budget directs the state Department of Agriculture to develop labeling standards for beef and other meat products for lawmakers to consider in 2021. Budget-writers added the provision late after a labeling bill failed.
The bill had easily passed the House but stalled in the Senate. The agriculture department and some farm groups warned that prominently displaying "USA beef" signs in grocery stores would muddy trade relations with Canada.
The policy, however, enjoyed bipartisan support in the Legislature, as well as backing from the Cattle Producers of Washington, an organization made up of cow-calf ranchers.
Stevens County Cattlemen's President Scott Nielsen, who represented the cattle producers in Olympia on the bill, said Friday he hoped the budget directive will lead to a labeling law, but that he expects heavy opposition from some other segments of the beef industry.
"We're going to be ganged up on and outnumbered," he said. "It better be more than the cattle producers who support this notion. Somebody from the consumer side needs to be included."
An agriculture department spokesman said the agency will reach out to representatives of Canada and the USDA, as well as in-state stakeholders, and hopes to find a way to promote Washington products and uphold trade obligations.
Paul Berendt, a lobbyist for Agri Beef, operators of a meat-packing plant in Toppenish, said the budget directive "creates an illusion something can be done at the state level, and it can't."
"Just because there's a budget provision, it doesn't pre-empt federal trade agreements," he said. "The state has virtually no authority to implement any law related to country of origin labeling."
Congress repealed a federal label law for beef and pork in 2015, after the World Trade Organization ruled Canada and Mexico would be within their rights to retaliate by slapping tariffs on U.S. goods.
The Washington Cattlemen's Association originally oppose the labeling bill. It changed its position to neutral after the bill was amended to rely heavily on meat packers voluntarily disclosing to retailers whether shipments of beef were from cows born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S.
The association's executive vice president, Danny DeFranco, said mandatory labeling was a federal issue, but the state could look for ways to support ranchers who want to voluntarily market their beef as a home-grown product.
"I think that's a pretty easy solution," he said. "We realize consumers want to know where their food comes from and want transparency, and there are ways to do it."