OLYMPIA — Makers of veggie burgers, soy sausages and other vegetarian or vegan meat substitutes would have to prominently label packages with a disclaimer that their products sold in Washington have no meat under legislation sponsored by Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake.
Senate Bill 6329 is similar to legislation proposed or passed in other states to regulate the advertising of plant-based products that use terms associated with meat. Warnick said she doesn't want consumers to be misled.
"To me, this is truth in advertising. If it's a meat product, it should be an animal product," she said. "The ranchers are proud of the meat they produce for the consumers, and they want it watered down by imitations."
The Washington Cattlemen's Association endorsed the bill at a hearing Thursday in front of the Senate agriculture committee. The bill was opposed by grocery store associations and the Good Food Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based group that promotes alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs.
Good Food Institute policy coordinator Mark Onley said the labeling bill is unconstitutional and unnecessary. "Consumers are not confused by plant-based foods," he said.
Warnick's bill would affect companies that use traditional meat terms such as "burger" or "sausage" to describe vegetarian or vegan products. The product's labels would have to include in the same size letters as the meat term a disclaimer: "This product does not contain meat."
Cattlemen's Association President Sam Ledgerwood said the disclaimer would distinguish real meat from substitutes. "We are proud of our product," he said.
A federal judge in December issued a preliminary injunction stopping an Arkansas meat-labeling law from going into effect. Kristine Baker, a judge in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Arkansas, ruled that the law was likely an unconstitutional restriction on commercial speech.
The suit was brought by Tofurky, based in Hood River, Ore. Tofurky sells plant-based ham, sausage, pepperoni and other products that use meat terms, along with qualifiers such as "all vegan" and "veggie."
Tofurky said it would be impractical to tailor its packaging and advertising for just one state, according to court records.
Arkansas' law would have prohibited products from being labeled meat unless derived from harvesting an animal.
While requiring a disclaimer, Warnick's bill does not ban using meat terms to describe plant-based foods. "How am I violating the First Amendment by asking for a clarification?" Warnick said.
Warnick said after the hearing that she planned to continue to push the bill, despite the opposition to it.
"I'm going to continue to pursue it, if nothing else to let people know they should be aware of the products they're buying," she said.
U.S. Reps. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., introduced last year the "Real Meat Act of 2019." The bill would require labels for plant-based meat substitutes to include the word "imitation" and a statement indicating the product did not come from an animal.