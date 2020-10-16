Washington Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that 12 bighorn sheep from a Central Washington herd tested negative for a highly contagious virus, easing fears the entire herd might have to be euthanized.
The department will fly over the herd every 10 days for the next six to eight weeks to look for signs of sick animals, said Brock Hoenes, ungulate section manager.
The negative test results were promising, he said. "We were very excited to see that," he said. "I'm hoping we dodged a bullet."
Fish and Wildlife was worried sheep in the Quilomene herd had caught Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae from a domestic ewe that was found mingling with bighorn rams in the Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, about 30 miles east of Ellensburg.
The respiratory disease has little effect on domestic sheep, but causes severe pneumonia in bighorn sheep. Adults who survive the illness still shed the airborne virus, infecting vulnerable lambs.
The ewe tested positive for the disease, setting off a scramble to determine whether it had infected the bighorn herd.
Fish and Wildlife anticipates helicopters will make the bighorn sheep run and exert themselves. The department will look for animals that cough, suggesting they're sick, Hoenes said.
The department also may capture and test bighorn sheep that venture into more inhabited parts of the park, he said.
The Quilomene herd has 220 to 250 sheep, one of the larger bighorn herds in the state, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The domestic ewe was with a group of about 50 bighorn sheep in the southern part of the herd's range.
Fish and Wildlife lethally removed 12 bighorn sheep there Oct. 12 to test the animals before the mating season, when rams range far and wide, potentially spreading the virus.
The disease has infected herds before. In previous outbreaks, Fish and Wildlife has culled animals, let the disease run its course and in one case eliminated an entire herd to keep the virus from spreading to another herd.