OLYMPIA — Legislation to double Washington's beef checkoff died Wednesday in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Senate Bill 5150 would have raised the per-head fee that cattle sellers pay to $3 from $1.50. The entire increase would have gone to the Washington Beef Commission. The national Beef Board's share, 50 cents, would have been unchanged.
The bill needed to pass the House committee by Wednesday to stay alive, but did not have the votes. The committee heard conflicting testimony from ranchers over whether to raise the fee.
The Washington Cattlemen's Association, Washington Cattle Feeders Association, Washington State Dairy Federation and Washington Farm Bureau supported the fee hike.
The Cattle Producers of Washington led the opposition, arguing the fee falls heavily on cow-calf producers and forces them to underwrite the promotion of beef raised outside the state.
The organization stepped up its opposition after the Senate approved the bill.
"We didn't feel like it was going to get much traction, but when it passed the Senate, we knew we had to get our point across," Cattle Producers President Josslinn Schoesler said.
"I feel like it's a great victory for the cow-calf producers," she said.
Washington's has 21 agricultural commissions and only the Beef Commission has assessments set by legislators, rather than a producers board. The checkoff has been $1.50 since 2001.
Proponents argued inflation has cut into the commission's ability to promote beef and the ranching industry. The commission collects about $1 million a year.
"We're disappointed we weren't able to work something out," Cattlemen's Association lobbyist Mark Streuli said. "We'll keep working on this issue in the future."
The checkoff applies every time a cow changes owners. Schoelser said it would be simpler if the tax were applied once, at slaughter.
The beef checkoff in Oregon and Idaho is $1.50 per head. The checkoff in California is $1.
