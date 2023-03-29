Cattle (copy)

A bill to increase the beef checkoff in Washington has failed.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press file

OLYMPIA — Legislation to double Washington's beef checkoff died Wednesday in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Senate Bill 5150 would have raised the per-head fee that cattle sellers pay to $3 from $1.50. The entire increase would have gone to the Washington Beef Commission. The national Beef Board's share, 50 cents, would have been unchanged.

