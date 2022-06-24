Washington 4-H has moved its state livestock judging qualifying event earlier in the year and to a new location.
After years of taking place at Washington State Fair grounds in Puyallup in September, the contest is now at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake in June.
It takes place June 25 this year. An awards ceremony will be held at the Grant County Fairgrounds immediately following the contest.
The move is likely to be permanent, said Paul Kuber, 4-H state agricultural science specialist and contest chair.
"We're actually doing it this year as a trial, but it looks like the partnership in Grant County will continue if everything works out like we think it's going to," Kuber told the Capital Press.
The new location provides improved access to livestock, Kuber said.
"We wanted to make sure the kids had an contest experience that was similar to the national contest, and we struggled to get the number of classes we needed to demonstrate that," he said.
Holding the contest in September limited participants' ability to compete in national-level contests, including the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Mo., in October; the National Western Stock Show in January in Denver, Colo., and the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville, Ky., in November.
Students traditionally have only attended Denver, Kuber said. The September contest usually happened after American Royal registration is due.
"We wanted opportunities for teens to go to all three contests," Kuber said. "Any one of these contests ... it costs a lot of money to travel to, and so teens need time to fundraise."
In the livestock judging, teens learn to evaluate and select beef, swine, sheep and meat goats, based on standards for breed type, production characteristics, confirmation and structure.
The contest helps youth develop decision making, critical thinking and communication skills, Kuber said.
Participation could be down this year as a result of the change, Kuber said, but he's heard from many folks excited about the move.
"That in itself is worth the effort we're putting into this contest," he said.
Other changes include the awards ceremony, a critique from officials and the opportunity to compete as a team event.
"We're going to offer the top three teams the first right of refusal to one of the three national contests," Kuber said.
WSU Extension hopes to elevate the exposure of 4-H livestock judging teams on the national stage. Kuber says he's trying to give 4-H'ers more opportunities and chances to compete.
"We really need to have representation there," he said of the national 4-H contest.