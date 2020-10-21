Deadly pneumonia has infected a south-central Washington bighorn herd, about 40 miles from another herd that was exposed to a diseased domestic ewe, Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.
The airborne virus has not been found in the Quilomene herd, which came into contact with an infected domestic sheep grazing in its range. The infection, however, has shown up in the Cleman Mountain herd to the southwest.
Fish and Wildlife said it has no evidence that the virus spread to the Cleman herd from the Quilomene herd. The herds are separated by Interstate 90 and elk fences, said Brock Hoenes, the department’s ungulate section manager.
“For the herds to come into contact would be extremely unlikely,” he said.
Mycoplasma ovipeneumoniae mildly affects domestic sheep and goats, but causes severe pneumonia in bighorn sheep. Fish and Wildlife eliminated the Tieton bighorn herd in 2013 to keep the virus from spreading to the neighboring Cleman herd.
Fish and Wildlife said it isn’t considering eliminating the Cleman herd, which has about 250 animals. The virus already has been established in the closest herd, the Yakima Canyon herd, according to Fish and Wildlife.
A hunter saw a dead lamb in the Cleman herd and other lambs acting lethargic, Fish and Wildlife said. Wildlife biologists collected a sample from the dead lamb and the sample tested positive for the virus.
The department said it hasn’t learned where the virus came from.
Fish and Wildlife said it will watch the herd and test bighorn sheep harvested by hunters.
The sight of a domestic ewe mingling with bighorn rams in the Quilomene herd in early October alarmed wildlife officials. With the owner’s permission, the department tested the sheep and discovered it was infected with the virus.
Fish and Wildlife lethally removed 12 bighorn sheep in the herd. All tested negative for the virus.
Hoenes said the department flew over the herd Monday, but didn’t see any sheep showing signs of illness.
“It’s more good news that makes us cautiously optimistic that we dodged a bullet,” he said.
The department plans to continue flying over the Quilomene herd for several more weeks.
Fish and Wildlife established the Cleman herd in 1967 by releasing eight animals. The population exceeded 150 sheep by 2000.
Disease outbreaks are “not unexpected” among bighorn sheep in south-central Washington because domestic sheep and goats are nearby, according to the department’s 2019 Game Status and Trend Report.
Hoenes said the department has been working for several years to prevent the virus from spreading from domestic flocks to wild herds. The effort has included working with sheep owners and research into breeding pathogen-free sheep.