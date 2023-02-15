sm grazing game plan 13.jpg (copy)

Black Angus cattle wear collars linked to a virtual fencing system.

 Courtesy of Todd Parker/Vence

BOISE — Researchers are exploring the pros and cons of containing cattle with virtual fencing.

During a panel session at the Society for Rangeland Management's annual meeting in Boise, researchers talked about the challenges and opportunities.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you