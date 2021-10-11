USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack stressed the need for additional processing capacity during a hearing of the House Agriculture Committee on the state of the livestock industry.
Inventories of beef, pork and poultry are down for a variety of reasons, whether it’s drought, disease or supply-chain disruptions. At the same time, there’s high demand domestically and exports are at a high level, he said.
“We know that there is a high concentration in this industry. We know that it creates capacity challenges, especially in beef, and there is a need for additional capacity,” he said.
That’s one of the reasons USDA is establishing a $500 million fund to expand processing capacity, he said.
“We have solicited information and input from those who are interested in potentially utilizing this fund,” he said.
USDA received more than 500 comments and is now analyzing those comments to establish and structure the program. He expects that structure to be in place before the end of the year and, hopefully, the agency can begin making decisions and investments in the first quarter of 2022, he said.
“We need additional capacity. We also need to strengthen our existing local and regional small and very small processing facilities,” he said.
That’s the reason USDA used the resources provided by Congress to assist in reducing overtime costs. More than 1,870 facilities have already received assistance from that program, he said.
“We also have taken a look at the opportunity to modernize existing facilities,” he said.
USDA has received more than 245 applications that are being reviewed for the roughly $55 million available for that purpose, he said.
“We also recognize that in addition to additional processing capacity and supporting our existing facilities, we need to make sure that we address the issue of training and workforce,” he said.
That obviously also involves immigration reform, he said.
“The goal here is obviously to strike a better balance between supply and demand, between processing capacity and competition with greater transparency so that we can have a stable, dependent and fair market,” he said.
“At the end of the day, our department is anxious to bring fair prices for producers and a fair deal for consumers,” he said.
Vilsack also addressed strengthening the Packers & Stockyards Act.
“We’re focused initially on the poultry tournament system rule to make sure that that is a fair and equitable system,” he said.
He expects activity on that toward the end of the year or the first part of next year, he said.
“That will be followed by the rule clarifying undo preferences and unfair practices. That will be followed by the rule that involves scope of practices,” he said.
As for enforcement, USDA will be looking at ways to prevent discrimination, retaliation and unfair practices in the industry, he said.
It’s also working to put together a library of contract information so producers can determine if their contract is fair, reasonable and in line with what would normally be seen in the industry, he said.