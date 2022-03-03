BOISE — The Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on March 3 killed on a bill that would have established a loan repayment program for veterinarians who treat production animals in rural areas.
Senate Bill 1344 bill called for a seven-member review board. Bill sponsor Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, proposed the committee send SB 1344 to the full Senate for amendment so a state Department of Agriculture in-house committee would do the reviews instead.
She said the board provision found in the original language is potentially too cumbersome.
The bill died after one motion to send it to the full Senate for amendment and another to hold it in committee generated tie votes. A replacement bill is possible.
Under the bill, 10 qualified applicants would have been eligible for $25,000 a year for up to three years. Those already receiving repayment assistance from another program would have been ineligible.
The fund would have been set up to receive private donations and federal money in addition to state money.
Committee members’ concerns included that the legislation does not establish a minimum length of stay for veterinarians who receive the benefit, does not call on the livestock industry to contribute financially.
Stennett said length-of-stay plans would be addressed in the application process.
Wyatt Prescott of the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association testified in support of the bill. He said additional federal regulations drive a need for more veterinary services. The group’s national association has a grant program, “but one challenge is other states with similar programs.”
State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle said the average veterinarian comes out of school with more than $200,000 in debt.
A federal loan-repayment program in the most recent year issued 130 awards nationwide, including three in Idaho.
He said vets can earn $60,000-$70,000 a year if they specialize in production animals compared to around $100,000 treating small animals, more of which can be seen per day.
Exactly how many Idaho veterinarians treat production animals is not known given that some are in mixed practices and others are semi-retired, Leibsle said. But in 2020, 181 veterinarians administered required annual cattle vaccinations.
Bob Naerebout of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association told the committee SB 1344 is well worth the investment, given the livestock industry’s large contribution to the state’s economy.
The University of Idaho reported 56% of agricultural cash receipts in 2021 came from milk, cattle and calves, and other livestock.
Naerebout does not expect a replacement bill to be proposed this late in the session. The idea likely will resurface next year.
Having more production-animal vets in rural areas would benefit small operators, who face big losses if one or two animals become unproductive, Emmett rancher Joseph Howell said.
“Small ranchers are already living by the seats of our pants,” he said.