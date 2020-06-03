Valley Wide Cooperative recently put more money back into the hands of its roughly 3,500 grower members and made a major donation to regional food banks to help farmers and communities deal with COVID-19 economic disruptions.
The co-op also plans to continue selling gallon jugs of milk for 99 cents to raise awareness of dairy producers’ struggles and benefit consumers.
Meanwhile, it is participating in a regional dairy-industry campaign to get milk products to people in need.
Richard Lloyd, general manager of Valley Agronomics LLC, a partnership of Valley Wide, Winfield United and Wilco, said the pandemic “had a huge effect on growers almost from the beginning of the outbreak.
“Seeing the stress it was creating in our communities at the same time our growers were facing these difficulties, we decided we needed to take action,” he said.
Valley Wide generates about $500 million in annual sales from its operations. Its approximately 65 sites include farm supply and convenience stores as well as agricultural input, fuel and feed locations. It operates in five states.
The board of directors in May distributed more than $1.62 million in patronage, a share of business conducted. It also made a $1.5 million cash distribution of current equity it normally would retire later.
“Our intent is to fulfill our commitment to revolve older stock, but in these challenging times, we want to get dollars in the hands of those who are still farming and feeling the pain of this manufactured economy,” CEO Dave Holtom and Board Chairman Adam Clark wrote to patrons.
Lloyd said producers appreciated the distribution and said it was needed during unprecedented times.
“The company has been successful as our growers have been successful,” he said. “A strong balance sheet enables us to do this without putting our grower-owned company in jeopardy.”
On the philanthropic front, Valley Wide in April partnered with Minnesota-based Land O’ Lakes Inc. to make a $50,000 donation to food banks in Idaho and Oregon “as people were facing loss of employment and food banks were seeing increased demand,” Lloyd said.
Valley Wide has also been gathering donations for Dairy West’s Curds + Kindness campaign that involves about a dozen businesses. Dairy West said the campaign aims to save milk from being discarded and feed a growing number of hungry people.
Valley Wide Communications Specialist Carly Weaver said the effort has been met by a positive response from consumers as well as dairy producers and processors.
“They have been thankful on both sides,” she said.
Lloyd said Valley Wide began selling gallons of milk for 99 cents in its stores when foodservice shutdowns hit the industry.
The co-op has lost money selling the discounted milk, but “it is not about that, it’s about awareness,” he said. “And we said we would continue that as long as dairy producers were facing struggles with markets affected by COVID-19. It has helped get awareness up about the struggles the dairy industry is facing.”
Lloyd said Nampa, Idaho-based Valley Wide, which employs just over 900, is seeing some improvement in ag sectors as economies reopen, though that needs to continue if producers are to succeed with what looks to be an excellent 2020 crop.