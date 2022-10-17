Prescribed fire (copy)

Firefighters use drip torches to ignite slash piles during a prescribed burn. The BLM plans prescribed burns in the Vale, Ore., district.

 Neal Herbert/Dept. of the Interior

More than 5,300 acres of prescribed burning and ongoing juniper treatment are planned between October and early May in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.

Burn timing will reflect moisture, relative humidity, temperature, wind speed and air quality, the southeastern Oregon district said in a release.

