More than 5,300 acres of prescribed burning and ongoing juniper treatment are planned between October and early May in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
Burn timing will reflect moisture, relative humidity, temperature, wind speed and air quality, the southeastern Oregon district said in a release.
The work — set as temperatures drop and more precipitation falls seasonally — aims to reduce hazardous fuel buildup and the risk of severe fire, promote long-term ecosystem health and improve habitat, the district said.
The work will be done in the following locations:
Malheur Field Office
• Castle Rock Road: 375 acres of hand pile a half-mile north of Beulah Reservoir;
• River Spur Road: 172 acres of hand pile 6 miles northwest of Beulah Reservoir;
• Hat Butte: 284 acres of machine pile 9 miles northwest of Beulah Reservoir;
• Chukar Park: Debris pile 6 miles northwest of Juntura; and
• Birch Creek: Multiple debris piles 28 miles northwest of Jordan Valley.
Baker Field Office
• Rooster Combs: 190 acres of machine pile burning off Clarks Creek Road about 22 miles southeast of Baker City;
• Spirit Hill PCT: 30 acres of hand piles in Mormon Basin about 30 miles southeast of Baker City;
• Spirit Hill: 490 acres of machine piles in Mormon Basin;
• South Bridgeport: 324 acres of machine piles west of Mormon Basin;
• Lookout Mountain: 15 acres of machine piles on Lookout Mountain Road near Bassar Diggins 31 miles southeast of Baker City;
• Shirttail: 173 acres of hand pile in the Plano and Manning Creek roads area near Durkee;
• Woods Gulch Unit: 60 acres near Burnt River Canyon 3 miles west of Durkee;
• Lost Basin: 603 acres of cutting, 172 acres of hand piling 3.5 miles southwest of Durkee; and
• Gold Hill: 2,054 acres of cutting, 379 acres of hand piling 3.5 miles southeast of Durkee.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.