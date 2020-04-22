Researchers hope to confirm soon whether any wolves have ventured into Washington's South Cascades, a University of Washington scientist said Wednesday.
The researchers are decoding the genetics of about 2,400 carnivore scat samples collected south of Interstate 90 and north of the Columbia River on the east slope of the Cascades. The analysis will link each sample to an individual animal and reveal what it ate, UW biologist Samuel Wasser said.
The state-funded project is taking longer than expected. Wasser said he wants to be sure of the highly anticipated findings. The study is pioneering methods that could more accurately count wolves and how many cattle they eat, he said.
"I think it would be an extremely powerful way of looking at what's happening in the system," he said. "We're making good progress, but it's slow."
No matter how many wolves occupy northeast Washington, wolves won't be reclassified as a game animal until at least four packs are breeding in the South Cascades, according to the state's 2011 wolf plan. Fish and Wildlife has yet to document any wolves pairing up in the South Cascades.
Lawmakers funded Wasser's research to learn whether wolves actually are in the vast, forested region. Dogs led researchers to scat left by carnivores such as bobcats, coyotes, black bears, cougars, and possibly wolves and dogs. Wasser told lawmakers last year he expected to have a report soon, but that was overly optimistic.
Wasser said Wednesday that researchers are identifying more genetic markers than originally planned. The more detailed analysis will make researchers confident of not only whether wolves are in an area, but how many, he said.
The same techniques are being used to re-analyze samples collected in northeast Washington. Earlier results led Wasser to speculate that Fish and Wildlife's annual counts underestimate the state's wolf population.
Fish and Wildlife reported this week there were at least 145 wolves in Washington at the end of 2019, compared to 126 reported the year before. The department stresses it's a minimum count based on aerial and ground surveys. Most wolves are in Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille or Stevens counties.
Wolves attacked at least 25 cows and calves in 2019, and 85% of wolfpacks did not prey on livestock, according to the department. Ranchers say losses are higher because the department doesn't count missing livestock or cases in which predators or scavengers ate evidence of wolf bites.
Wasser said scat-detecting dogs could thoroughly cover large areas to identify the number of wolves and how many feed on cattle. "I think it would be very practical," Wasser said.
The wolf population has averaged 23% growth annually for the past 11 years, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The growth indicates wolves are recovering in Washington, wolf policy coordinator Donny Martorello said. In the northern half of the state, wolves are pushing westward, he said.
"I think we're seeing progress," Martorello said. "I think the plan is working. I think the plan is solid, and we're on the right path."
The wolf plan anticipated that wolves, migrating from Canada and Idaho, would be slow to colonize the South Cascades, pushing the "the costs and challenges of wolf recovery" onto the northern and eastern parts of Washington.