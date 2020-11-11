The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people across the globe eat, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation has been tracking the trends and positioning U.S. meat exports to meet the shifting demand, an international trade analyst says.
There’s been a sharp decline in foodservice sales globally, especially earlier this year with quarantines and lockdowns in place, Jessica Spreitzer, USMEF trade analyst, said in a podcast in preparation for USMEF’s virtual strategic planning conference this week.
There was a stock-up at the grocery store level, with strong sales continuing as more meals were being eaten at home. But there’s also been much stronger growth in home delivery items through both foodservice and e-commerce, she said.
Home delivery accounted for 7.5% of foodservice sales globally in 2019. Euromonitor International is expecting that to increase to 12.7% in 2020 before easing back to 11.1% by 2024.
Home delivery as a percentage of total foodservice sales in 2019 was 18% in South Korea; 17% in Colombia; 13% in the United Arab Emirates; 11% in Poland, the Netherlands and the UK; 10.5% in the Philippines; and 9% in Chile, she said.
“So our international offices have been very innovative and creative in how they approached increasing the market focus on home delivery this year with the surge in sales due to the pandemic,” she said.
One example is a promotion that involved 16 restaurants and 55 outlets in Japan. Those featuring U.S. beef and pork received to-go containers.
Another was a promotion for 12 South Korea craft burger chains featuring U.S beef. Customers received discounted delivery and a free soda.
Yet another involved free delivery for a U.S. rib restaurant chain in the Philippines.
In addition to home delivery, other trends have developed during the pandemic and will persist until foodservice recovers.
Longer term, USMEF expects some dine-in eating across all regions to shift to home delivery. It also expects continued strength in modern grocery sales, but that growth will be outperformed by growth at discount and convenience stores, she said.
Continued strong growth for e-commerce is expected in the Asia Pacific region, but there will also be rapid development in other regions such as Latin America, she said.
Ready meal growth will also be led by the Asia Pacific region. But there’ll be niche opportunities in other markets as well, such as in the growing number of discount stores in Latin America, she said.
“USMEF is working to position U.S. red meat products for delivery, takeaway, convenience and ready meal applications as we’ve seen these trends developing. And the quality attributes of U.S. red meat are a perfect fit for the premium trends post pandemic,” she said.
Some of the trend to premium products before the pandemic will retract, she said, but consumers will still be willing to pay for food that’s an affordable luxury, food with health properties and food that is easily prepared at home.
That’s where USMEF will continue to market U.S. meat with its strong quality attributes, she said.
Foodservice isn’t expected to rebound globally until 2024.
Asian markets, however, are showing some resilience. Relatively quick rebounds are expected in Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, China and Indonesia, she said.