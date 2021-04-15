WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sandra Eskin, newly appointed deputy under secretary for food safety at USDA, plans to increase efforts to prevent salmonella outbreaks during her tenure.
She talked about her priorities and the issues facing farmers Thursday at the North American Meat Institute's virtual 2021 Meat Industry Summit.
Eskin oversees the Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, which has regulatory oversight for ensuring meat, poultry, catfish and eggs are safe, wholesome and accurately labeled.
Prior to joining USDA, Eskin was project director for food safety at the Pew Charitable Trusts. She holds a law degree and has served as a consultant to consumer advocacy groups.
In her new role, Eskin said she wants to work with farmers.
"I learn a tremendous amount by talking to the people who make the products," she said. "The more I know and understand, the better decisions I can make."
Ekin told attendees Thursday her No. 1 priority at FSIS is reducing salmonella cases. She said her agency will also make changes in product labeling, performance standards, inspections and guidance documents for pathogens.
In recent years, Eskin said, there's been a substantial decrease in human illness caused by E. coli, which she called "a true public health success story."
In contrast, she said, during the past two decades, incidences of salmonella have not significantly decreased, and her agency aims to change that.
A new performance standard for beef is expected soon. Under the proposal, within a 52-week window, FSIS will review the most recent 48 samples. Two or fewer positive salmonella samples would meet performance standards; three or more would fail. Eskin said her team is reading through about 3,800 public comments before finalizing the standard.
A similar proposal is under consideration for pork, but the final version won't be released until 2022.
During a question-and-answer session, the event's emcee, Mark Dopp, senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs at the meat institute, asked Eskin if FSIS will be using on-farm interventions to curb salmonella cases.
Eskin said she didn't know but would "look closely at the arguments about on-farm authority."
Eskin said her agency is also looking to modernize meat and poultry inspections.
"Inspections are a fundamental consumer protection activity," she said.
When asked why FSIS inspection staff appear to apply regulations inconsistently — over-regulating one business and under-regulating another, for example — Eskin said she will look into the issue.
FSIS is also moving forward with a new rule on "Product of USA" labels for meat and poultry.
"Stay tuned," Eskin said, but declined to give a date.
Eskin said FSIS is also working with the Food and Drug Administration on crafting label requirements for cell-cultured seafood and meat.
Eskin also said her agency will look into whether plant-based meats are accurately labeled.
"I think it is very important that consumers have labels that are truthful and accurate," she said. "I understand your industry's frustration, because it's very easy to mislead consumers."