WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA will pay $50 million to wool and cotton manufacturers and spinners whose markets were negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Over the past two years, USDA has given relief aid to many agricultural industries hurt by the pandemic, including hog farmers, cattle ranchers and crop farmers. The agency is now taking similar action for the domestic cotton and wool sectors.
During pandemic lockdowns and the rise of the work-from-home culture, wool and cotton apparel manufacturers saw a significant loss in consumer demand for dress clothing and work attire.
"The transition toward remote work at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic decrease in consumer demand for dress clothing, which has continued to affect the entire supply chain of Pima cotton and wool," Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency administrator, said in a statement Thursday.
Some manufacturers found ways to pivot production, said Ducheneaux. Many, for example, shifted to manufacturing personal protective equipment. Others, like Oregon-based Pendleton Woolen Mills, focused on selling products that were in higher demand while people were at home more, including home goods such as blankets and rugs.
Despite these shifts, Ducheneaux said the industry as a whole "has nevertheless struggled to recover from a persistent and significant decline in sales."
USDA's new $50 million aid program is called the Cotton and Wool Apparel program, or CAWA. The program lies under the umbrella of the agency's broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, aimed at getting industries "back on track" after pandemic disruptions.
The Cotton and Wool Apparel program will support eligible apparel manufacturers of worsted wool suits, sport coats, pants or Pima cotton dress shirts. The aid package will also target Pima cotton spinners, wool spinners and wool fabric manufacturers.
Entities will be eligible for aid only if they experienced a decrease of at least 15% in 2020 gross sales or consumption of eligible products compared to gross sales in any of calendar years 2017, 2018 or 2019. Payment amounts will be based on the entity's pre-pandemic market share.
USDA will begin accepting applications May 16. The deadline to apply for aid is June 17.
Manufacturers and spinners can contact Kimberly Graham for more information at 202-720-6825 or kimberly.graham@usda.gov.
