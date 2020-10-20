USDA will host a series of four webinars on CME specifications and live cattle and beef carcass grading and certification on Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
The free webinars are targeted to cattle producers, feeders, and others in the fed beef supply chain and will focus on reporting, delivery and grading of feeder cattle, live cattle, and carcasses, particularly relating to CME live cattle futures.
Experts from USDA, academia and the CME Group will offer information on a wide range of topics including CME live cattle specifications; the biological and physiological factors influencing cattle quality; the fundamentals of “on the hoof” yield and quality grading; and the U.S. beef carcass standards and USDA carcass grading process.
Participants will gain an understanding of the interconnected processes that support the production and marketing of U.S. beef.
The webinars will be hosted on Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Preregistration is required.
For more information, visit: https://www.ams.usda.gov/event/fall-2020-webinar-series-cattle-and-carcass-grading-and-cme-delivery-process