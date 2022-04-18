Cattle producers and others in the industry can weigh in on what they’d like to see in USDA’s plan to create the Cattle Contracts Library, which lawmakers directed USDA to establish in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.
USDA Agricultural Marketing Service will host a cattle industry listening session on the development of a Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT.
Interested stakeholders can participate online or in person at the USDA National Grain Center in Kansas City, Mo.
The library is aimed at increasing market transparency for cattle producers.
It would track and report terms of alternative marketing arrangements widely used by meatpackers to purchase fed cattle. Cattle producer groups are largely in support of a contracts library, saying it will give them negotiating leverage.
This listening session provides an open forum for industry stakeholders to share their feedback and help identify expectations for the pilot program.
The intent of the session is to hear from industry, and there won’t be time for discussion or questions, according to USDA. AMS is specifically interested in insights on what information the library should contain, any concerns over the release of information and what format should be used.
AMS will provide an overview of the pilot program and participants will be given an opportunity to provide feedback. AMS will also accept written comments through April 28.
Written feedback can be submitted to Wash.LPGMN@usda.gov. All written feedback and a recording of the session will be posted on the AMS website.
Space is limited and each industry association is asked to send only one or two representatives. For virtual attendees, the meeting will be broadcasted live as a webinar.