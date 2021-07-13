USDA on Tuesday announced it will provide compensation for euthanized animals related to insufficient access to processing as a result of the pandemic.
Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal for animals euthanized between March 1 and Dec. 26, 2020.
The Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program will compensate participants for 80% of both the eligible livestock or poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal based on a single per-head payment rate.
Any payments already received for disposal under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program or a state program will be subtracted from the payment. It will also be reduced by any Coronavirus Food and Assistance Program payments on the same inventory of swine that were depopulated.
Eligible entities must have an adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Packers, live poultry dealers and contract growers are not eligible for the program.
The Farm Service Agency will accept applications from July 20 through Sept. 17.
For more information, contact an FSA office or visit www.farmers.gov/plip .