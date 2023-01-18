RFID tags (copy)

RFID ear tags on a cow. USDA is proposing a change in its traceability standards for cattle and bison that cross state lines.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison.

The agency is also proposing to revise and clarify record requirements.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you