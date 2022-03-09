Applications are open for the first phase of USDA’s $325 million in direct funding to meat and poultry processors to expand capacity.
The first round consists of $150 million in grants for awards of up to $25 million each through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), and applications are due via www.grants.gov on April 11.
The application process has numerous requirements, covered in a Webinar on Monday.
All MPPEP applications must show how the project will expand market capacity, said Mike Daniels, management and program analyst with USDA Rural Development.
“This funding is best suited for projects that are already underway, hopefully shovel-ready and need a boost in financing to move into development stage,” he said.
“MPPEP funding is targeted toward projects in the later stage of development where the feasibility has been proven and the other sources of financing have already been identified,” he said.
Eligible uses of funding include:
• Construction of a new facility.
• Modernizing or expanding an existing facility.
• Modernizing equipment.
• Developing and installing automation.
• Developing and installing climate-smart equipment.
• Ensuring compliance of packaging and labeling requirements.
• Ensuring compliance with occupational and safety requirements.
• Modernizing to ensure food safety.
• Providing for grading services to offer value-added products.
• Cost of having an inspected facility.
• Further process needs, such as cooking, smoking or canning.
• Workforce recruitment, training, apprenticeships and retention.
Multiple entities can apply including, but not limited to, sole proprietors, cooperatives, state or local entities, institutions of higher learning and tribal entities, he said.
“We are open to a number of different legal structures and solutions to solve the problems of a bottleneck in the supply chain,” he said.
Processing plants must be located in the U.S. or its territories. Domestic ownership means the corporate entity must be organized in the U.S. and the majority of the entity is owned by members meeting the citizenship test, he said.
Applicants must also certify they do not hold a national market share equal to or greater than the fourth-largest processing entity for pork, beef, chicken or turkey, he said.
Ineligible applicants include entities that are processing exclusively for non-commercial use and entities that are custom-exempt or otherwise uninspected with no plans to operate under a federal inspection or equivalent, he said.
A complete application must include a narrative to the items noted in the request for applications. USDA has developed an application template that can be used as a guide in providing required information, he said.
In addition, five forms and supporting materials are also required, he said.
“Applicants must provide a business plan and financial statements to the agency to support the financial viability of the project,” he said.
“Complete application requires a feasibility study performed by an independent, third-party consultant,” he said.
Projects involving construction also require design and construction documents, he said.
“All projects must comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), as well as state, local and tribal laws,” he said.
Applications from existing facilities must submit evidence of an existing inspection. Those applicants must certify they either possess or will possess a federal grant of inspection or a grant of inspection under a Cooperative Interstate Shipping program or a tribal or state program at least equal to federal standards, he said.
For more information, visit: www.rd.usda.gov and click on “business programs” under “programs and services.”