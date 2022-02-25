USDA on Thursday made available up to $215 million in grants and other resources to expand meat and poultry processing plants, strengthen the food supply chain and create jobs and economic opportunities in rural America.
The round of funding is part of the Biden administration’s $1 billion investment in expanding processing announced in early January.
USDA Rural Development will make available $150 million in grants of up to $25 million each to fund startup and expansion activities in meat and poultry processing.
That funding is for projects that are just about ready to go but need a little help to accelerate the implementation plan, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in January.
USDA expects the funding to sponsor 15 new projects. More money, $225 million, will be made available this summer for projects that are in the infant stage, he said.
The funding announced on Thursday also includes $40 million for workforce development and training through USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture and $25 million for technical assistance through USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.
In January, Vilsack said the agency will invest a total of $100 million of the $1 billion commitment for workforce development and training and $50 million for technical assistance and research.
American Farm Bureau Federation said it appreciates USDA’s efforts to increase competition in America’s beef and poultry processing systems.
“Families continue to find rising prices at the grocery store, but farmers don’t see the price they’re paid for chicken and beef rise at the same rate,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“Investments in new processing options and job creation are positive steps toward creating fair markets while strengthening America’s supply chain,” he said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said it appreciates the administration’s efforts to expand and diversify processing capacity and looks forward to working with USDA to ensure proper implementation of the funds.
“Investing in packing capacity is critically important for the cattle industry,” said Tanner Beymer, NCBA director of regulatory affairs and market regulatory policy.
“The expansion of regional processing facilities will bolster resiliency within the beef supply chain and help return marketing leverage to cattle producers,” he said.
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition also weighed in on the initial round of funding to support meat and poultry processors.
“This is an essential step to address significant structural issues in the sector, including consolidation and processor bottlenecks for sustainable producers that limit their ability to get their products to market,” said Eric Deeble, the coalition’s policy director.
He also commented on USDA’s investment in workforce development and training.
“Small and very small plants are particularly in need of this type of support as their operations require highly skilled workers who are able to perform multiple tasks … rather than the very narrow repetitive work common at the largest plants,” he said.