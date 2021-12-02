USDA’s Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service has published a final rule to remove remaining scrapie import restriction on sheep, goats and their products, including lamb.
The agency said it is aligning regulations with the current scientific understanding of transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, fatal brain diseases that include scrapie and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also called mad cow disease.
When APHIS originally established BSE-related import restrictions, the potential risk in species other than cattle, including sheep and goats, was unknown, the agency said in a press release on Thursday.
“However, since BSE was first identified, scientists have learned much more about how BSE works, and their extensive research shows that sheep and goats pose a minimal risk of spreading BSE,” it said.
The U.S. sheep industry has opposed lifting the restrictions since a rule was first proposed in 2016. In addition to the risk to U.S. flocks and export consequences, the industry opposes additional imports of lamb from countries that have an unfair trade advantage due to being highly subsidized.
“We’re disappointed that the administration finalized this rule when we’ve asked that export opportunities for lamb be prioritized over opening additional imports,” said Chase Adams, senior policy and information director for American Sheep industry Association.
“The uncertainty in the UK’s lamb export potential specifically, in light of Brexit, remains an unknown as our industry tries to assess the impact this rule will have on our domestic market,” he said.
The U.S. lamb market is already import-heavy with about half of total U.S. lamb and mutton supplies coming from Australia and New Zealand, he said.
Earlier this year, members of Congress sent letters to USDA and the Office of Management and Budget raising concerns about the rule, particularly in regard to the UK.
In addition to allowing additional lamb imports, the lawmakers and the U.S. sheep industry contend the U.S. would lose its leverage to negotiate lamb exports to the UK.
Their opposition also includes the outdated economic analysis of the proposed 2016 importation rule, which doesn’t take into account Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.
Since Brexit, 100,000 metric tons of British lamb that traditionally was sold to the EU each year are now in limbo, Adams said.
The U.K. has large-scale lamb and sheep production, and its trade markets are upended, he said.
“The potential is certainly there for them to be a major exporter” to the U.S., he said.
In addition, media reports indicate the U.K. intends to keep the same level of government support sheep producers were provided under the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy, he said.
“They are not on a level playing field with U.S. producers,” he said.
Those subsidies are hard to decipher, but they’re estimated at $25 to $95 per head and account for 20% to 33% of U.K. sheep producers’ gross income, he said.
“We don’t have anything comparable to that,” he said, adding that assistance to U.S. sheep producers is disaster-oriented.
The U.K.’s government support payments alter the cost of production and result in deflated product prices, according to the American Sheep Industry Association.
The previous economic analysis of allowing imports needs to be reviewed, he said.
“We have significant concerns of the impact on our industry and producers,” he said.