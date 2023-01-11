USDA sign (copy)

The Department of Agriculture has made $12 million in grants to expand three meat processing facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota.

 Capital Press file photo

USDA is continuing its commitment to expand meat and poultry processing capacity with a $12 million investment to expand in three projects in Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota.

The investment is part of President Joe Biden’s $1 billion initiative announced a year ago to increase competition in livestock markets to help livestock producers, reduce food prices for consumers and create jobs in rural America.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you