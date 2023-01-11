USDA is continuing its commitment to expand meat and poultry processing capacity with a $12 million investment to expand in three projects in Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota.
The investment is part of President Joe Biden’s $1 billion initiative announced a year ago to increase competition in livestock markets to help livestock producers, reduce food prices for consumers and create jobs in rural America.
The effort is focused on small and mid-sized independent processors with funding provided by the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19- related stimulus package.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the latest outlay Jan. 9 during the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
In Ohio, International Food Solutions Inc. is receiving almost $9.6 million to help redevelop and expand a vacant building in Cleveland into a plant with the capacity to process 60 million pounds of poultry.
The expansion will include cold and dry storage and two processing lines and create 227 jobs.
International Food Solutions is a woman- and minority-owned business that has produced thousands of prepared meals for K-12 students receiving free and reduced-price school meals.
In Michigan, grower-owned cooperative Michigan Turkey Producers is receiving about $1.5 million to help upgrade the hot water system, wastewater treatment facilities and refrigerated trailers to accommodate an expansion at its plant in Grand Rapids.
With recent automation upgrades and the continuing expansion made possible by the grant, the plant will be able to add a shift and double its processing capacity to 10 million turkeys annually. The additional capacity also will allow the plant to provide backup for other facilities of similar size in neighboring states.
In Minnesota, Benson + Turner Foods Inc. is receiving nearly $963,000 to build a 6,788-square-foot cattle and hog processing plant on the White Earth Indian Reservation and storefront near Waubun.
The grant will help the company achieve its goal of building a sustainable business that benefits the local economy by using locally grown livestock and providing new opportunities for producers to market their products by providing USDA-certified processing for them.
The latest round of funding is in addition to recent announcements of $74 million in 22 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program projects, $75 million in grants through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, $3.9 million in Value Added Producer Grants and $5.7 million in Food Supply Chain Loan Guarantees.
