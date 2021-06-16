USDA has entered into a stipulation agreement with Jerald Hale, doing business as H&H Calf Company of Filer, Idaho, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Hale waived its rights to a hearing and was fined a civil penalty of $1,300.
An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service found Hale had failed to pay when due for 15 transactions consisting of 130 head of cattle valued at $53,336, from January through April 2020.
The law requires buyers to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following the purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases is a violation of the law.
The law authorizes USDA to assess civil penalties up to $29,270 per violation against any person after the notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record.
USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.