Livestock ranchers are welcoming USDA’s expansion of emergency assistance to producers for forage losses due to severe drought or wildfire in 2021.
The new Emergency Livestock Relief Program provides additional relief payments for increases in supplemental feed costs in 2021, according to the Farm Service Agency.
Ranchers who have approved applications through the 2021 Livestock Forage Disaster program will soon begin receiving the additional relief payments. Those producers are not required to submit an application for payment, but they must have a number of forms on file with FSA.
FSA received more than 100,000 applications totaling nearly $670 million in payments to livestock producers under the Livestock Forage Disaster program for the 2021 program year.
The Emergency Livestock Relief Program will supplement those payments.
USDA also announced that in addition to covering a portion of the cost to haul supplemental feed to livestock, it will cover a portion of the cost to haul livestock to feed through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council requested the inclusion of coverage for moving livestock to feed in a letter to FSA in November.
“We are appreciative that the USDA Farm Service Agency listened to requests from producers who are suffering through the continued impact of multiple years of unprecedented drought and skyrocketing input costs,” said Allison Rivera, NCBA executive director of government affairs.
NCBA and PLC are also grateful for the efforts of Sen. John Thune’s office, which worked with ranchers to provide further flexibility within the program, she said.
“As cattle producers continue to navigate challenges associated with drought, it is critical to ensure they have the resources necessary for their businesses to remain viable, while giving the highest quality care to their livestock,” she said.
Western ranchers experience daily the devastation caused by one of the most extreme droughts in recent years, said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of PLC and NCBA natural resources.
“From increased risk of catastrophic wildfire to lack of sufficient grazing lands, producers are facing difficult decisions when it comes to herd management,” she said.
“This announcement comes at a critical time, and we are appreciative of both FSA and Senator Thune for prioritizing the needs of cattle producers," she said.
The emergency assistance program originally covered the cost of moving feed to livestock. But for cattle producers, hauling livestock to other feed sources that are not easily moved — such as beet tops or corn stalks — is often a more efficient and economical method, NCBA and PLC said in the November letter to FSA.
More information on feed assistance programs can be found at: https://www.farmers.gov .