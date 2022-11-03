Grazing

Cattle feed under a management-intensive grazing system at Jim Gerrish's ranch in May, Idaho.

 Courtesy of Dawn Gerrish

A study by USDA’s Economic Research Service finds 40% of cow-calf operations use rotational grazing and less than half of them use intensive rotational grazing.

Of the operations reporting using rotational grazing, 24% are practicing basic rotational grazing and 16% are practicing intensive rotational grazing.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you