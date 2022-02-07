Farmers and ranchers now can anonymously report potentially unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors the federal government using a new online portal.
The website will advance the goals of the Biden administration’s Action Plan for Fairer, More Competitive and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain, the USDA and the Department of Justice said.
“This new online tool will help USDA and the Justice Department address anticompetitive actions and create livestock and poultry markets that are fairer to our nation’s producers,” Tom Vilsack, USDA secretary, said in a press release.
“I encourage producers who are aware of potential violations of competition laws to submit information to the portal so we can take appropriate action to create more competitive markets in the agricultural sector,” he said.
The new portal will allow DOJ and USDA to collaborate early, enforce the law vigorously and ensure economic opportunity and fairness for producers and consumers, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The United States Cattlemen's Association said the announcement is one more step toward bringing increased transparency and true price discovery to cattle markets.
"USCA is pleased to see the swift implementation of this hotline, which guarantees confidentiality for those reporting harmful business practices. These are sensitive matters and deserve to be treated with extraordinary care,” Brooke Miller, USCA president, said.
"We acknowledge and appreciate the White House's persistence in untangling the decades of increased consolidation and unchecked market power in the U.S. meat industry,” he said.
R-CALF USA members think the portal is a good idea and wish it had been in place at least a decade ago, said Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO.
"We’ll have to wait and see if federal regulators will respond more favorably to any new complaints than they have in the past," he said.
R-CALF filed a lawsuit against the Big Four packers only after its numerous complaints went unheeded and after it was clear that federal regulators and Congress were disinterested in taking on the powerful packers, he said.
"At this point, the portal could be a valuable source of new information that could inform the USDA/DOJ’s ongoing investigation of the packing industry. Time will tell," he said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association declined to comment on the new portal.
Complaints or tips will go through a preliminary review by USDA Packers and Stockyards Division staff and Department of Justice staff. If a complaint raises sufficient concern under the Packers and Stockyards Act or antitrust laws, it will be selected for further investigation by the appropriate agency. This action may lead to opening a formal investigation.
Users can submit information under their names or may submit anonymous complaints. If complainants provide personal information, DOJ or USDA staff will only contact them if additional information is needed. To submit an anonymous complaint, users can provide information about the potential violation without including their names or contact information.
DOJ and USDA will follow their respective privacy and confidentiality policies for any information provided and are committed to supporting relevant whistleblower protections, the agencies said.
The portal can be accessed at www.farmerfairness.gov .
Producers can also submit complaints or tips about potentially anticompetitive practices by emailing PSDComplaints@usda.gov; calling (833) 342-5773; or mailing Stop 3601, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-3601.