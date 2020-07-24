USDA this week released a detailed report on its investigation into the record gap that developed between beef and cattle prices related to the August 2019 fire at a Kansas packing plant and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cattle producers across the country have called for an investigation by USDA and the Department of Justice to determine whether meatpackers took advantage of the situation through price manipulation or other unfair practices.
The report, however, does not examine potential violations but summarizes the market conditions, fed cattle prices, boxed beef values and the price spread caused by the two events.
The investigation into potential violations is continuing, and USDA is engaged with DOJ regarding allegations of anticompetitive practices, the agency said.
“Findings thus far do not preclude the possibility that individual entities or groups of entities violated the Packers and Stockyards Act,” USDA stated in the report.
The report outlines the market reactions to the fire at the processing plant and COVID-19’s significant disruptions to markets and beef processing:
• On Aug. 9, 2019, a fire at Tyson’s plant in Holcomb, Kan., coincided with the seasonal increase in boxed beef demand leading up to Labor Day weekend. The company said the plant — which accounted for 5% to 6% of U.S. beef processing capacity — would be closed for an unknown period of time.
• Immediately after the fire, beef buyers moved aggressively to procure sufficient product as the initial information indicated the supply of boxed beef might decrease.
“During the first two weeks post-fire, boxed beef prices trended significantly higher before slowing as needs were covered and a clearer understanding of the plant’s closure on the marketplace was gained,” the report found.
• Following the fire, futures prices for fed cattle decreased significantly, and fed cattle markets followed.
• During the week ending Aug. 24, 2019, the spread between the dressed fed cattle price and the Choice boxed beef price was $67.17 a hundredweight. That was more than double the average spread of $27.66 for the same week in 2016 through 2018.
• As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March, consumers increased purchases of fresh beef at grocery stores and demand declined at restaurants, schools and other foodservice outlets.
• By the last week of April, nearly 40% of U.S. beef processing capacity was idled due to COVID-19 illnesses among plant employees.
“Plant closures and slowdowns negatively impacted beef production and packer demand for cattle. This reduced demand for cattle may have contributed to lower fed cattle prices,” according to the report.
• At the same time, demand skyrocketed as consumers reacted to the possibility of beef shortages in grocery stores.
“The supply disruptions and additional surge in demand may have contributed to a sharp increase in beef values. At the same time, packers purchased fewer cattle as plant closures and slowdowns increased,” according to the report.
• By the second week of May, the spread reached $279 per hundredweight, the largest since mandatory price reporting began in 2001. The average spread was $21 in 2016 through 2018.