USDA on May 5 designated five more counties in Idaho primary natural disaster areas.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack designated Blaine, Butte, Caribou, Custer and Fremont counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor during the 2021 growing season reported the counties experienced extreme or exceptional drought, or severe drought for at least eight weeks.
USDA said the designations allow its Farm Service Agency to extend emergency loans. Loans can be used to meet recovery needs such as replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farm operation or refinancing some debts. Applications are due Jan. 3.
Borrowers in contiguous counties also are eligible. Those counties in Idaho are Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Boise, Bonneville, Camas, Cassia, Clark, Elmore, Franklin, Jefferson, Lemhi, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power, Teton and Valley.
Contiguous counties Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison in Montana also are eligible, as are Lincoln and Teton in Wyoming.
USDA so far has designated 18 of the 44 Idaho counties as primary natural disaster areas. Most other contiguous counties also are eligible for emergency loans.
