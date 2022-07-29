SM carcasses

Carcasses at a meat plant.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

USDA on Thursday approved a regulatory plan that allows Oregon to revive its state meat inspection program.

The goal is to expand opportunities for small-scale processors who can't sell commercially because the meat they process is not federally inspected. Oregon has just 13 USDA-inspected facilities statewide; the new program will allow the state to also do inspections, though state-inspected meat can only be sold within Oregon.

