Cattle producers have become increasingly vocal about the lack of robust price discovery in the fed cattle market and their ability to receive a fair price for their cattle.
They point to the declining number of participants in the competitive cash market, which establishes the “going rate” for cattle based on market conditions and is used as a base rate in alternative marketing arrangements.
Participation in that market has dwindled over the years as buyers moved to formula pricing, forward contracts and longer-term marketing agreements.
Cattle producers have called for increased participation in the negotiated cash market and access to the details of alternative marketing agreements. But they have also disagreed on the extent to which government should be involved.
On Monday, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released an updated version of a bill they introduced in November to accomplish those goals.
Among other things, the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2022 would establish approved pricing mechanisms, mandate regional minimum cash purchases and establish a publicly available cattle contract library of alternative marketing arrangements.
The bill is getting mixed reviews from cattle producers and beef processors.
National Farmers Union is in full support.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association is hopeful it will establish a fair cattle market but is reviewing the bill.
The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association support a cattle contract library but oppose mandatory cash sales.
R-CALF USA has concerns about the lack of immediate and substantive requirements for minimum cash trade, and the North America Meat Institute strongly opposes the bill.
Rob Larew, NFU president, said the bill would shed light on the market and bring about greater fairness.
“Fair and competitive markets rely on price discovery and transparency. For farmers and ranchers to bargain effectively with packers, they need access to reliable, accurate pricing information,” he said.
Brooke Miller, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association president, said the industry needs to restore marketplace fundamentals and implement guardrails to prevent the industry from capsizing.
“USCA stands with county, state and national producer associations across the U.S. in supporting mandatory cash trade minimums … ,” he said.
Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said that despite overwhelming feedback in opposition to a cash mandate, the bill would subject cattle producers to a business-altering government edict.
“This is an indication of just how far the sponsors of this bill have strayed from the wishes of the majority of cattle producers around the country,” he said.
“It is time for the sponsors to finally consider the perspectives of all those who this bill would impact, not just those in their own backyards — and we are ready to have that conversation whenever they are,” he said.
Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO, said his organization remains concerned that USDA would have two years to set minimum cash trade levels and that it would set and keep them at inappropriate levels.
“We were hoping Congress would provide a measured response to this serious crisis, and we will continue wading through this complicated proposal to determine if it provides any meaningful reform worthy of America’s independent cattle producers’ support,” he said.
Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president, said the bill calls for radical government interference and convoluted mandates.
“If this bill becomes law, there will be cattle producers who want alternative marketing arrangements but will instead be forced to sell on the cash market, and the industry will turn back time to the days of commodity cattle, or worse, to government-controlled markets,” she said.
Farm Bureau did not immediately respond to Capital Press’ request for comment, but issued a statement in January on the previous bill introduced in November.
“We support the majority of this legislation, but we cannot support mandatory cash sales,” Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said at the time.