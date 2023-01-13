TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In 2019, the University of Idaho began an investigation to identify the source of E. coli stream contamination in the Mink Creek Watershed in southeast Idaho — spoiler alert: It wasn’t cattle.
The watershed consists of about 30,000 acres, primarily managed by the U.S. Forest Service. A popular recreation area, the watershed also supports cattle grazing, said Eric Winford, associate director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center.
Idaho Department of Environment Quality had sampled and monitored seven locations on the East Fork and South Fork of Mink Creek in 2017, and all but one location exceeded regulatory limits for E. coli.
DEQ said the likely source was livestock. But the Forest Service disagreed and called the university for help in determining the source, Winford said during the university’s Range Livestock Symposium at the College of Southern Idaho.
Jim Sprinkle, University of Idaho beef extension specialist at the Nancy M. Cummings Research, Extension and Education Center, wanted to identify the source using DNA testing.
The Forest Service funded the $25,000 study, and the university team got busy collecting samples at 14 sites — DEQ’s initial sites and seven additional sites — in the summer of 2019.
The team took water samples before, during and after grazing season and before and after seasonal holidays, such as the Fourth of July.
The team was looking for two DNA markers — human and cattle, he said.
Of the 98 samples (which were tested three times), 36 exceeded DEQ standards, he said.
“The big reveal is the source” of the E. coli contaminations,” he said.
Of the samples exceeding the regulatory standard, 59% were attributed to humans, 29% to dogs and wildlife, 6% to a combination of humans and cattle and 6% to cattle.
Correlation is not causation. Just because cattle were present at the time of high E. coli levels doesn’t mean they were the source of the contamination. High levels were detected at one popular recreation site where cattle don't graze, he said.
The exceedances attributed to cattle showed up in the July 8 samples, and cattle do shed more e-E. coli when they’re hot and interacting with other cattle. They are also likely to seek shade and water and are more likely to lay down when experiencing heat and humidity.
There were 10 exceedances at almost three-fourths of the sites from the July 8 samples, and the majority were attributed to humans and the “other” category of dogs and wildlife, he said.
There were no exceedances in the samples from May 29, when temperatures were cool and water levels were high. There were no cattle-related exceedances in the Aug. 8 samples, and exceedances in the Sept. 5 samples were attributed to humans, he said.
In addition to vindicating cattle and Forest Service management, the investigation provided some insights to lessen E. coli contamination from cattle.
Those include herding cattle away from streams; providing off-stream water, upland shade and upland salt and supplements; reducing congregation of cattle; improving trails to upland; and changing pasture rotation to provide cooler pastures during hot periods.
