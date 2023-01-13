TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In 2019, the University of Idaho began an investigation to identify the source of E. coli stream contamination in the Mink Creek Watershed in southeast Idaho — spoiler alert: It wasn’t cattle.

The watershed consists of about 30,000 acres, primarily managed by the U.S. Forest Service. A popular recreation area, the watershed also supports cattle grazing, said Eric Winford, associate director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you