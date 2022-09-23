Courthouse
Comstock

A Justice Department official has objected to millions of dollars in fees sought by financial advisers and a Los Angeles law firm involved in liquidating Cody Easterday's farming empire in Eastern Washington.

Assistant U.S. Trustee Gary Dyer claims that Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones overbilled for legal services, while B. Riley Advisory Services and Dundon Advisors overcharged for financial advice.

