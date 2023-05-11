The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld California’s Proposition 12, which bans the sale of uncooked pork from animals raised elsewhere if their living conditions don’t meet California’s standards.

sm u.s. supreme court 1.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

In its decision, the high court stated the petitioners failed to demonstrate a substantial burden on interstate commerce, as alleged in the complaint by National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you