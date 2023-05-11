The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld California’s Proposition 12, which bans the sale of uncooked pork from animals raised elsewhere if their living conditions don’t meet California’s standards.
In its decision, the high court stated the petitioners failed to demonstrate a substantial burden on interstate commerce, as alleged in the complaint by National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation.
Pork producers and Farm Bureau petitioned the Supreme Court to review their case against Prop 12 after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July 2021 upheld a lower court’s dismissal of it.
After hearing oral arguments in October, the court has now affirmed those lower court decisions.
While the Supreme Court has ruled no state may use its laws to discriminate purposefully against out-of-state economic interests under the dormant commerce clause, the pork producers do not suggest that California’s law offends this principle, Justice Neil Gorsuch said writing for the plurality of the court.
“Instead, they invite us to fashion two new and more aggressive constitutional restrictions on the ability of states to regulate goods sold within their borders. We decline that invitation. While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list,” he said.
Pork producers and Farm Bureau contend Prop 12 — approved by California voters in 2018 — violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause, which says only Congress has the power to regulate trade among the states.
They argue the measure compels out-of-state producers to change their operations to meet California’s standards, impermissibly regulating conduct outside the state’s borders and significantly increasing costs for producers and consumers.
In its decision, the Supreme Court found pork producers and Farm Bureau do not allege that California’s law seeks to advantage in-state firms or disadvantage out-of-state rivals.
“In fact, petitioners disavow any discrimination-based claim, conceding that Proposition 12 imposes the same burdens on in-state pork producers that it imposes on out-of-state ones,” Gorsuch wrote.
Having conceded that, petitioners are left to pursue two more ambitious theories, he said.
In the first, petitioners invoke what they call the “extraterritoriality doctrine,” he said
“They contend that our dormant commerce clause cases suggest an additional and ‘almost per se’ rule forbidding enforcement of state laws that have the ‘practical effect of controlling commerce outside the state,’ even when those laws do not purposely discriminate against out-of-state economic interests,” he said.
Petitioners further insist that Proposition 12 offends this “almost per se” rule because the law will impose substantial new costs on out-of-state pork producers who wish to sell their products in California, he said.
“They would have the court recognize an ‘almost per se' rule against the enforcement of state laws that have ‘extraterritorial effects’ — even though it has long recognized that virtually all state laws create ripple effects beyond their borders,” he said.
“Alternatively, they would have the court prevent a state from regulating the sale of an ordinary consumer good within its own borders on nondiscriminatory terms. … Like the courts that faced this case below, this Court declines both incautious invitations,” he said.
The pork producers council issued a statement saying it is disappointed with the Supreme Court's opinion.
“Allowing state overreach will increase prices for consumers and drive small farms out of business, leading to more consolidation,” said Scott Hays, who is the NPPC president and a Missouri pork producer.
“We are still evaluating the court's full opinion to understand all the implications. NPPC will continue to fight for our nation's pork farmers and American families against misguided regulations,” he said.
