USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday announced the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India.
This news follows the successful revitalization of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi in November, during which Tai raised the importance of access for U.S. pork with Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal.
“This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for U.S. pork to India — and it signals positive movement in U.S.-India trade relations,” Vilsack said.
“We will continue working with the Indian government to ensure that the U.S. pork industry can begin shipping its high-quality products to consumers as soon as possible,” he said.
In June 2019, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative terminated India’s participation in the Generalized System of Preferences program, which provides developing countries beneficial access to the U.S. market.
USTR took the action because India did not provide equitable and reasonable U.S. access to its markets, including for U.S. pork.
“India’s agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news and a significant development for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers,” Tai said.
National Pork Producers Council applauded the announcement, saying the potential market opportunity is significant.
“After decades of work, a market that had been closed to U.S. pork is being opened,” said Jen Sorenson, NPPC president.
“We look forward to the new access, which will allow us to provide affordable, wholesome and nutritious U.S. pork products to consumers in India.”
India is the second most populous country, with a population of 1.26 billion, and the agreement with the U.S. sets the stage for larger trade discussions, NPPC said.
Getting access to the Indian market has been one of NPPC’s top trade priorities. Other priorities include elimination of China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. pork; broader market access in Southeast Asia; and unfettered market access for U.S. pork in Brazil, Ecuador, Indonesia, Jamaica, South Africa and Thailand.
In 2020, the U.S. was the world’s third-largest pork producer and second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion. In fiscal year 2021, the U.S. exported more than $1.6 billion in agricultural products to India.
