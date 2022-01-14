The value of beef exports reached another high in November, topping $1 billion for the second time in 2021, according to U.S. Meat Export Federation.
November pork exports were lower than a year earlier, but year-to-date export value maintained a record pace at more than $7.5 billion.
November beef exports totaled 123,641 metric tons, up 7% from a year earlier and the fourth-largest monthly volume in the post-BSE era. Export value was a record $1.05 billion, up 49% year-over-year and exceeding the previous high set in August 2021.
For January through November, beef exports were on a record volume pace at 1.32 million metric tons, up 16% from a year earlier. Beef export value soared 39% to $9.59 billion.
Beef exports to South Korea, China-Hong Kong and Central America have already set new annual records for both volume and value, while exports to Taiwan and the Dominican Republic reached new value records.
Japan will finish 2021 as the leading volume destination for U.S. beef exports but is in a tight race with South Korea on export value — both exceeding $2 billion year to date through November.
Beef export value per head of U.S. fed cattle slaughter January through November was $402.09, up 39% from a year earlier, and exports accounted for 15% of total U.S. beef production.
Pork exports totaled 237,547 metric tons in November, down 8% from a year earlier, while value was 6% lower at $658.3 million. Through November, export volume fell slightly below the record pace of 2020 at 2.71 million metric tons. Export value was $7.5 billion, up 7% from a year ago and rapidly approaching the annual record of $7.71 billion set in 2020.
Pork exports to Mexico already set an annual value record and are also on a record volume pace. Exports to Central America and the Philippines reached new annual highs for volume and value, while a new value record was set in Colombia.
Pork export value per U.S. head slaughtered January through November was $63.63, and exports accounted for 27.4% of total U.S. pork production.
November lamb exports totaled 1,420 metric tons, up 9% from a year ago, and were just over $2 million in value — up 37% and the highest since January 2020. Those sales were fueled by sharply higher muscle cut exports to the Caribbean region and strong variety meat demand in Mexico.
Through November, lamb exports increased 8% to 12,440 metric tons, while value was 17% higher at $18 million.
USDEC estimates the lamb export value per U.S. head slaughtered at about $10.20 January through November. The percentage of muscle cuts exported is 3.5% of U.S. production.
“The export ratio is much higher when including variety meat, but there isn't any reliable production data on lamb variety meat so we can't make an accurate estimate,” said Joe Schuele, USDEC vice president of communications.
Of the 12,440 metric tons of lamb exported January through November, variety meats accounted for 11,208 metric tons.
"With one month of results still to be tabulated, it's very gratifying to see red meat exports setting new annual records and achieving remarkable growth over a wide range of markets," said Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO.
But the industry shouldn’t take the success for granted or allow it to detract from the challenges facing U.S. agriculture, he said.
“Global demand for U.S. red meat has never been stronger, but labor and transportation obstacles and high input costs across the supply chain make it increasingly difficult to satisfy this demand,” he said.