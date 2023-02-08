When the final numbers are available, U.S. meat exports in 2022 are expected to come in at record-high levels, up 3% to 4% in volume year over year and up 12.4% in value to $11.8 billion.
The real story is the growth is not in any one country, it’s broad-based growth across quite a few different countries, said Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of U.S. Meat Export Federation.
“That’s the part that excites me because from a diversification standpoint … this is essential that we’re not over-reliant on any one market,” he told the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention in New Orleans last week.
The big mainstay markets for U.S. meat exports are South Korea, Japan, China and Mexico, and they’ll always be important.
“But some of the excitement hovers around some of the emerging regions of the world, which is really where it gets fun,” he said.
When it comes to beef, the latest data show exports accounted for $452 per head of U.S. cattle slaughter, and the U.S. has competitors for that value in world markets.
“But I would argue that that doesn’t bother me too much because for the most part we have a unique product,” he said.
U.S. beef is high quality and safe and has a great reputation. It comes from cattle that are long fed and grain finished versus most of the competition, which is grass-fed beef, he said.
“The other thing that sets us apart is a large percentage of our exports are chilled, vacuum-packed going into Asia, never frozen. Most of our competitors are selling it frozen. That … is another selling point,” he said.
Obviously, the U.S. wants to continue the momentum in exports, and everyone knows beef production in the U.S. is going to be down a bit in 2023, he said.
USMEF has been working with partners around the world telling them they’re not going to be able to get as much of a specific product, and they need to start thinking about diversifying their product mix, he said.
Customers are smart, they know U.S. production is going to be reduced and they want alternatives. That’s where USMEF can help acquaint them with other cuts of beef, he said.
“We go in with our technical folks, we do a cutting, we show them how to merchandize … it might not be ideal compared to what they’re used to, but at least it’s an alternative,” he said.
The key is to adjust to conditions and provide options and alternatives, he said.
“The main thing we do is to educate and tell our story. … We know it’s the best beef around, but not everyone does,” he said.
USMEF’s job is to explain to customers the difference between U.S. beef and competitors’ beef. When the lights go on for a buyer who experiences U.S. beef, USMEF is doing its job, he said.
The core thing is the U.S. has a global reputation for safety, and that can’t be said about all its competitors, he said.
“That’s sort of our foundation, and from there we build with a great grain-fed taste and options on merchandizing,” he said.
