When the final numbers are available, U.S. meat exports in 2022 are expected to come in at record-high levels, up 3% to 4% in volume year over year and up 12.4% in value to $11.8 billion.

The real story is the growth is not in any one country, it’s broad-based growth across quite a few different countries, said Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of U.S. Meat Export Federation.

