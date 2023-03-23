SM anderson 4.jpg (copy)

Anderson Ranches' sheep. Producers face several challenges this year.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

With Easter a few weeks away, sheep ranchers are preparing for one of the industry's busiest seasons. Easter weekend marks the peak for lamb consumption in the U.S.

This spring, however, producers are worried about their industry. Production challenges, limited processing capacity, falling demand and rising imports made 2022 difficult, and the 2023 outlook is also grim.

