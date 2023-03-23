With Easter a few weeks away, sheep ranchers are preparing for one of the industry's busiest seasons. Easter weekend marks the peak for lamb consumption in the U.S.
This spring, however, producers are worried about their industry. Production challenges, limited processing capacity, falling demand and rising imports made 2022 difficult, and the 2023 outlook is also grim.
"It's been a really tough, tough year," said Reed Anderson, owner of Anderson Ranches, a large Oregon sheep operation.
Production challenges
Producers face rising costs for hay, feed, fuel, labor and other inputs.
Peter Camino, a Wyoming producer and chairman of the American Lamb Board, estimated his fuel and feed costs in 2022 were up 25% to 30% compared to 2021.
The past year's dramatic weather swings — from hot and dry to cold and wet — left many pastures temporarily ungrazable, forcing producers to transport sheep across state lines in search of pasture and to buy supplemental hay. Anderson, for example, pastured sheep in Eastern Washington and bought eight times more hay year-over-year.
Limited processing
Megan Wortman, executive director of the American Lamb Board, said a shortage of processing infrastructure remains "a major concern."
In 2020, meatpacking giant JBS USA bought the nation's second-largest lamb slaughterhouse in Colorado to convert into a beef plant, a blow to lamb producers.
A few small-to-midsized lamb packers later opened, but they took several months to get online and lacked the labor and fabrication facilities to replace what had been lost.
In 2022, the new plants "were still trying to get their feet on the ground," said Mike Guerry, an Idaho sheep rancher.
Ranchers say plants got "backed up" between 2021 and 2022. As a result, many lambs were butchered far later than they should have been, meaning they were overweight and older.
Falling demand
Meanwhile, consumer demand has been falling.
For decades, many Americans ate lamb only on holidays and in white-tablecloth restaurants. The pandemic changed that, fueling in-home gourmet cooking and boosting lamb's popularity.
In 2011, the average American consumed 0.6 pounds of retail lamb yearly. In 2020, per capita consumption rose to 1.1 pounds. In 2021, it hit 1.36 pounds.
But in 2022, it fell to 1.28 pounds per person. Why the sudden drop? Industry leaders say consumers worried about inflation are looking for ways to spend less.
"The consumer is being very cautious," said Anderson, from Oregon. He estimated his sales are down 20% from last year.
"We're definitely seeing consumers start trading down," said Wortman, of the lamb board. They are buying ground lamb instead of a rack and eating lamb once a month instead of once a week.
It doesn't help that the white-tablecloth restaurant industry remains a shadow of its former self three years after COVID-19 hit.
"It's coming back, but it's not what it was," said Wortman.
Historically, the lamb industry had more success moving expensive cuts through restaurants. Guerry, from Idaho, said it is riskier for a consumer to buy a high-end retail cut not knowing how to cook it than getting the same cut at a restaurant where the chef knows how to prepare it.
Rising imports
Domestic producers over the past year have also struggled to compete with imports from Australia and New Zealand.
Big-box stores this past year have increasingly turned to imported lamb, which can be produced and bought more cheaply.
In 2022, lamb imports reached 278 million pounds, up 5.2% from 2021 and about double the volume of imports in 2010, according to the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
Australia, accounting for three-quarters of imports, has projected record lamb production in 2023, which is expected to flow into the U.S.
Sheep ranchers have differing ideas about how to deal with imports. Some suggest strategic cooperation between the U.S., Australia and New Zealand to prevent the countries from flooding the market at the same time. Others argue for protectionism.
"I don't think U.S. sheep growers are being unreasonable when they ask for some kind of tariffs or quotas," said Anderson, from Oregon.
Opportunities
Experts say the industry still has opportunities for growth, especially among millennials and ethnic markets.
The American Lamb Board is partnering with researchers to quantify the benefits of grazing and show eco-conscious millennials that sheep production is sustainable.
To target ethnic markets, the board is working with social media influencers. For example, an influencer will host a virtual cooking class for Ramadan. The board is also exploring how to more clearly label domestic lamb as halal-certified.
