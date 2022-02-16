Exports of beef and pork set records last year, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
U.S. beef exports in 2021 surpassed $10 billion for the first time, while pork exports topped $8 billion for the first time, the federation said.
Beef export value soared to $10.58 billion, up 38% from 2020, shattering the previous record in 2018 by 27%. Export volume at 1.44 million metric tons was up 15% from 2020 and up 7% from the previous record in 2018.
Beef exports to Korea, Japan and China/Hong Kong each exceeded $2 billion, setting volume and value records in Korea and China/Hong Kong and a value record in Japan.
Beef exports also set a new value record in Taiwan at $668 million, up 21% over 2020, and reached new heights in Central America, Colombia and Indonesia. Global exports of U.S. beef variety meat also set a new value record of $1.09 billion, up 24% year over year.
"The beef export results are truly remarkable, especially considering the COVID-related obstacles in the global foodservice sector and all the supply-side and logistical challenges faced by the U.S. industry," Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in the annual export report.
"Obviously, our large Asian markets accounted for much of the growth, but it really takes broad-based global demand to reach these impressive levels. So this success story is not just about Korea, Japan and China, but also a strong performance in Taiwan, excellent growth in Central and South America and a rebound in Mexico and Southeast Asia," he said.
Pork export volume in 2021 was 2.92 million metric tons, down 2% from the 2020 record. But export value climbed 5% to a record $8.11 billion, surpassing the previous record of $7.71 billion in 2020.
Record pork exports to Mexico, Central America, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the Philippines helped offset a decline in demand from China in 2021.
Pork exports also increased to Japan and South Korea, including larger volumes of chilled pork. Global exports of U.S. pork variety meat set a new value record of $1.24 billion, up 19% year over year.
"Entering last year, we knew it would be a daunting task to match the record level of pork exports reached in 2020 because of the recovery in China's swine herd and its rising domestic pork production," Halstrom said.
"But the U.S. is less dependent on China than other major pork exporters, and this is definitely reflected in the 2021 results. Even with shipments to China falling nearly 30%, total U.S. exports posted a very strong performance thanks to outstanding growth in Latin America and other key markets," he said.
Lamb exports in 2021 increased 9% year over year to 14,053 metric tons, valued at $20.45 million and up 19%.
While volume growth was driven primarily by lamb variety meat exports to Mexico, lamb muscle cut exports rebounded to the Caribbean — achieving impressive growth in the Dominican Republic and increasing to Bermuda, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos.