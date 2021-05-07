U.S. red meat exports ended the first quarter strong, with March beef and pork exports each posting the highest monthly value on record, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Pork exports and shipments of beef muscle cuts also set new volume records in March, the federation reported.
Beef exports in March totaled 124,808 metric tons, up 8% from a year ago and the second-largest monthly volume of the post-BSE era. The value of those exports broke the $800 million mark for the first time at $801.9 million, up 14% year-over-year.
Beef muscle cut exports set new monthly records for both volume and value, up 13% and 17%, respectively from a year earlier.
March highlights for U.S. beef included record exports to China, Honduras and the Philippines and strong results in South Korea, Chile and Colombia.
Japan remains the top volume market for U.S. beef, but exports to the island nation were down 6.7% in volume and 6.1% in value in March. Exports to Japan were impacted by a higher safeguard tariff rate, which triggered March 18 and remained in effect for 30 days.
Beef export value in March equated to $348.66 per head of U.S. fed cattle slaughter, up 13% from a year earlier.
Record-large pork exports in March, at 294,724 metric tons, were up 1% from last year's strong total and set a new value record at $794.9 million, up 4% year over year.
Pork muscle cuts also set new monthly records for both volume, up 2% from a year ago, and value, up 4%.
March pork exports were led by strong performances in Japan, Mexico, the Philippines and Central America — including new records in Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Exports were also record-large to the Dominican Republic for the second consecutive month.
Pork export value in March equated to $67.71 per head of U.S. hog slaughter, up 6% from a year earlier.
"It's very gratifying to see such an outstanding breakout month for U.S. beef and pork exports," Dan Halstrom, US. Meat Export Federation president and CEO, said in a press release.
Exports were off to a respectable start in 2021, considering logistical and labor challenges and ongoing restrictions on foodservice in many key markets, he said.
“While these obstacles are not totally behind us, the March results show the situation is improving and the export totals better reflect the strong level of global demand for U.S. red meat," he said.
He is also encouraged by a rebound in shipments of beef and pork variety meat, which suffered from labor shortages at processing plants.
"March variety meat exports matched last year's performance for pork and were the largest of 2021 on the beef side. It's important that the capture rate for variety meat continues to improve, as this is a critical component of the export product mix," he said.
March exports of U.S. lamb were up 54% from a year ago to 1,089 metric tons and valued at $1.5 million, up 22%. Lamb variety meat exports were led by strong demand in Mexico, while lamb muscle cuts increased to the Dominican Republic, Bermuda and Canada.
U.S. meat exports January through March
Quantity (metric tons) Value (thousand dollars)
Item* 2020 2021 percent change 2020 2021 percent change
Beef 334,703 333,348 -0.4 2,055,786 2,124,450 3
Pork 838,118 782,620 -7 2,229,525 2,067,077 -7
Lamb & mutton 3,284 3,268 -0.5 5,830 4,267 -27
* all items include variety meats
Source: USDA data compiled by U.S. Meat Export Federation