Groups representing U.S. beef are welcoming an agreement between the U.S. and Japan to increase the level of beef imports to the island nation before a safeguard in Japan’s trade policy triggers an increase in tariffs.
The volume-based safeguard measure is meant to protect Japan’s domestic beef producers. It was triggered in March 2021, and U.S. beef was subject to a higher tariff than competing beef for 30 days.
The agreement includes a new three-trigger mechanism whereby all three triggers must be hit for Japan to implement the safeguard and impose a higher tariff.
The three triggers are:
• Imports from the U.S must exceed the original beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.
• The aggregate volume of beef imports from the U.S. and the original signatories of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) must exceed the CPTPP beef safeguard.
• Imports from the U.S. must exceed the total amount of beef imports from the U.S. during the previous year.
In 2021, Japan was the largest volume export market for U.S. beef, exceeding 320,000 metric tons, and the second-largest value market. Those exports set a record in exports to Japan of $2.38 billion, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of the federation, said USMEF greatly appreciates the efforts of USTR and USDA to adjust Japan’s safeguard on U.S. beef.
“The U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement was a tremendous breakthrough for the U.S. meat industry, including the significant reduction in Japan's tariffs on U.S. beef. But the playing field has not been entirely level due to this safeguard,” he said.
“The changes announced today reduce the potential impact of the safeguard and make it less disruptive for U.S. exporters and their customers in Japan," he said.
The North American Meat Institute also thanked the Biden administration for its work securing the deal.
“The Meat Institute welcomes this agreement that will help the U.S. beef industry earn greater market access to Japan,” said Julia Anna Potts, the president and CEO.
In addition to increasing market growth for U.S. beef, the new three-trigger safeguard mechanism will decrease the likelihood that Japan will impose higher tariffs on U.S. beef, the institute said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said it strongly supports efforts to secure improvements to the beef safeguard that are mutually beneficial or Japanese consumers and U.S. cattle producers.
“While the details of the agreement in principle have not been disclosed, NCBA is encouraged that today’s announcement means we are taking necessary steps to secure long-term solutions that enable American cattle producers to continue providing Japanese consumers with high-quality U.S. beef at competitive prices,” said Kent Bacus, NCBA senior director of international trade and market access.
“NCBA greatly appreciates Ambassador (Katherine) Tai’s leadership and the hard work of negotiators who have been working on this effort for the past year,” he said.
In a statement announcing the agreement, Ambassador Tai said it is “a great win for our two countries that ensures American farmers and ranchers can continue to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality U.S. beef.”