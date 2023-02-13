S. Korea beef

South Korean shoppers buy beef at a grocery store. U.S. beef exports set records last year.

 Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press File

U.S. beef exports set records for volume and value in 2022.

Despite slowing toward the end of the year, beef exports reached 1.47 million metric tons, up 2% from the previous high in 2021. Export value climbed to a record $11.68 billion, up 10% from 2021 and nearly 40% above the previous five-year average.

