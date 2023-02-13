U.S. beef exports set records for volume and value in 2022.
Despite slowing toward the end of the year, beef exports reached 1.47 million metric tons, up 2% from the previous high in 2021. Export value climbed to a record $11.68 billion, up 10% from 2021 and nearly 40% above the previous five-year average.
The U.S. exported a record share of its record-large beef production — 15% — in 2022, and at higher prices.
Last year was a “ground-breaking year for U.S. beef’s international presence, with global demand stronger than I’ve seen in all my years in the industry,” said Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO.
Export value to South Korea was $2.7 billion, up 13% and an all-time record for any single destination, while exports to China and Hong Kong jumped 22% to $2.55 billion.
Beef exports also achieved annual records in Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Colombia, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.
In December, beef exports trended lower than a year earlier at 112,707 metric tons, down 7%, while value fell 21% to $782.6 million.
“Late in the year, exports certainly felt the impact of persistent headwinds in our large Asian markets, including depressed trading partner currencies and COVID-related challenges in China. But the long list of countries in which records were set showcases the industry’s focus on diversifying export markets,” he said.
“While the year ahead will be challenging due to supply constraints, the exchange rate situation has improved, and we still see room for growth in the foodservice sector as more regions continue their gradual rebound from COVID,” Halstrom said.
Pork export volume and value finished lower year-over-year, but export value was the third-largest on record — trailing only the highs reached in 2020 and 2021.
In the pork market, exports finished 2022 on a decidedly upward trajectory as December volume was up 13% year-over-year and value climbed 14%.
For all of 2022, pork exports totaled 2.67 million metric tons, down 8.5% from a year earlier. Export value was $7.68 billion, down 5% from the record achieved in 2021.
Pork exports to Mexico set a volume record in December on the way to a record-breaking year in which exports increased 10% to nearly 960,000 metric tons. Export value to Mexico soared 21% to $2.03 billion, topping the $2 billion mark for the first time.
“The Mexican market has been a star performer for U.S. pork for many years, but the 2022 results were truly remarkable,” Halstrom said.
“In the face of growing competition in Mexico, the U.S. pork industry has expanded product offerings and found innovative ways to meet the needs of processors, retailers and foodservice operators,” he said.
December pork exports also set a value record in Central America and trended higher year-over-year to China and Hong Kong, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines and Australia.
“In addition to Mexico, it is gratifying to see such a broad range of markets contributing to our recent export growth, making the prospects for 2023 very promising,” he said.
Lamb exports were down in volume but up in value, according to the U.S. Meat Export Council.
