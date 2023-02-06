The U.S. cattle inventory on Jan. 1 showed significant declines across the board, falling to its lowest levels since 1962.
All cattle and calves, beef and dairy, were down 3% year over year. Beef cows were down 3.5%, and replacement beef heifers were down 5.8%.
In addition, the cattle on feed number was 3.7% lower year over year, the 2022 calf crops was 2% lower than and feeder cattle outside of feedlots was down 2.8%, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
There are some pretty big changes, but it didn’t surprise anyone, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
“It confirms what we knew was happening, for sure,” he said.
The biggest losses were in the central part of the country, from North Dakota down though Texas. A map of the states with the largest declines aligns pretty well with the drought map, he said.
All cattle and calves were lower by 2.8 million head. The herd has decreased by 8.7% since the peak in cattle numbers in 2019, he said.
The decline in beef cow numbers was a tick over a million head, he said.
“We haven’t seen a single-year loss of more than a million beef cows … since 1986,” he said.
Oklahoma had the biggest loss in total cattle and calves, down 600,000 head year over year. It also had the biggest decline in beef cows — down 140,000 — and in the calf crop, down 80,000.
Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Texas also had large declines in cattle inventories and beef cows.
The lower cattle and beef cow numbers reflect two and a half years of widespread drought starting in the fall of 2020. New Mexico, Utah and southern Colorado were in a drought in the summer of 2020 and had losses, but it didn’t impact the national herd numbers like the drought in the Plains has.
Looking at beef cows, those Plains states from Texas to North Dakota plus Montana are home to 45% of the nation’s beef cows, so drought there has a big impact, he said.
“It’s the cow herd that really determines the (cattle) supply for the whole industry,” he said.
The 2022 calf crop was down more than 700,000 head from 2021 and is down 5% from its peak in 2018.
“We’re smaller than we need to be,” he said.
The beef cow herd is the smallest since 1962, he said.
The industry will try to rebuild when the drought allows. But it can’t rebuild this year, there are too few heifers. The best it can do is stop getting smaller. Even when conditions improve, it’ll take a year to set up before it can expand, he said.
The good news for cattle producers is cattle prices will almost assuredly be higher than the record prices in 2014 and 2015, and they’ll probably be really high for two years, he said.
The market will take prices as high as they need to go to incentivize rebuilding, and cow-calf guys will be in the driver’s seat, he said.
Jan. 1. U.S. cattle inventory
Class 2022 2023 percent change
Million head
All cattle and calves* 92.1 89.3 -3.0
Beef cows and heifers that have calved 30.0 28.9 -3.5
Replacement beef heifers 5.5 5.2 -5.8
Cattle on feed 14.7 14.2 -3.7
Feeder cattle outside feedlots** 26.0 25.3 -2.8
Calf Crop 35.2 34.5 -2.0
*also includes dairy animals and bulls
** other heifers, steers over 500 pounds and calves under 500 pounds
Source: USDA-NASS
