sm grazing game plan 13.jpg (copy)

Beef cattle inventories are at their lowest levels since 1962.

 Courtesy of Todd Parker/Vence

The U.S. cattle inventory on Jan. 1 showed significant declines across the board, falling to its lowest levels since 1962.

All cattle and calves, beef and dairy, were down 3% year over year. Beef cows were down 3.5%, and replacement beef heifers were down 5.8%.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you