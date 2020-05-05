Tyson Fresh Meats reopened its Pasco, Wash., beef plant Tuesday, resuming limited operations after a 12-day shutdown to test workers for COVID-19.
Employees will begin their shift with a tour to see changes the company has made to keep workers apart and other measures that follow federal guidance for meat and poultry processors, according to the company.
"While the plant was idle, we performed a deep clean and sanitization of the facility and took proactive steps to complement our existing prevention efforts," Shane Miller, senior vice president and general manager for beef enterprise, said in a statement.
The plant produces enough beef everyday to feed four million people, according to Tyson. The company said it shut down the plant because of COVD-19 cases, absent workers and community concerns.
The plant was one of several Tyson plants temporarily shuttered. The coronavirus has curtailed production at a Tyson beef plant in Nebraska and pork plants in Iowa and Indiana.
The Pasco plant employs more than 1,400 workers. Testing them was a "huge team effort," according to Meghan DeBolt, director of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
"We would like to thank Tyson for continuing to take these measures seriously and putting the safety and welfare of their employees first," she said in statement issued by the health department and Tyson.
Updated test results were not immediately available Tuesday. The Tri-City Herald reported Saturday that more than 1,200 workers had been tested and just under 12% tested positive.
The company on Monday reported record sales of $10.9 billion for the three-month period ending March 31, up 4% from the year before. Tyson attributed 2.6% of the growth to volume increases and 1.6% to price increases.
"During the quarter, we witnessed an unprecedented shift in demand from foodservice to retail, temporary plant closures, reduced team member attendance, and supply chain volatility as a result of the virus," Tyson CEO Noel White said in a statement. "Despite these challenges, we were able to adjust our product mix and redirect products to the appropriate channels."
On a conference call to review Tyson's earnings, White said the company expected current conditions to continue for the current three-month period, with a gradual recovery beginning in the next quarter.
"However, all this depends on the extent to which businesses and schools are able to reopen," he said.
Tyson said it has hired a mobile health clinic to be stationed at the Pasco plant. The company said it has doubled bonuses for workers and increased short-term disability payments until June 30 to encourage sick employees to stay home.