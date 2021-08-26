Washington cattleman Cody Easterday offered to share profits from his feedlot to work off his debt to Tyson Fresh Meats, a plan distrustful Tyson leaders had little interest in, according to newly filed court records.
Tyson's leadership was more interested in Easterday simply turning over the strategically located North Lot in Pasco to begin making amends for bilking Tyson out of $233 million, according to an email from last December.
Easterday instead sold the lot in January for $16 million to Tyson competitor Agri Beef. He then filed for bankruptcy and later pleaded guilty to fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.
Tyson is seeking to undo the sale to Agri Beef in U.S. Bankruptcy Court and regain the lot for its cattle. Both beef companies have nearby processing plants.
Tyson contends Easterday sold the lot for too little to its competitor, compounding his fraud.
Easterday raised cows for Tyson. He billed Tyson for more than 200,000 head that existed only on invoices, according to federal prosecutors.
Tyson says it was blindsided by the feedlot's sale to Agri Beef and is willing to pay $25 million for it. Tyson needs permission from bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima to continue its effort to undo the sale to Agri Beef. A hearing is set for Sept. 15.
Lawyers for the bankrupt Easterday Ranches filed documents Tuesday to support their contention that Cody Easterday kept Tyson informed about his plan to sell the lot for much-needed cash.
Tyson "made a terrible business decision" by not making a cash offer and lost the feedlot to Agri Beef, according to Easterday Ranches.
Agri Beef paid a fair price, Easterday Ranches contends, stressing that a post-sale appraisal valued the lot at only $9 million.
Even if Tyson outbids Agri Beef, the difference will be eaten up by legal fees as the sides fight over ownership, Easterday Ranches argues.
Easterday Ranches also has sought to cast doubt that Tyson's $25 million offer is even sincere, especially considering that Tyson doesn't own feedlots.
At Easterday Ranches' request, Judge Holt on Wednesday ordered Tyson to produce any documents it has showing that company leaders have authorized buying the lot for $25 million.
"We want to know if the $25 million offer is a real offer or not, as we think," Easterday Ranches attorney Alan Kornfeld said.
Holt also ordered Tyson to send its in-house appraisal of the North Lot to Easterday Ranches' lawyers.
Easterday Ranches suspects Tyson's appraisal will value the lot at less than $16 million, undercutting its claim that Agri Beef paid too little.
Easterday Ranches also will get to question Tyson Fresh Meats' chief operating officer, Shane Miller.
Miller and Cody Easterday were in contact last December after Tyson uncovered Easterday's scheme.
In a Dec. 14 email to Easterday, Miller reviewed options Easterday presented for working off his debt. The profit-sharing option projected Cody Easterday repaying Tyson over 10 to 15 years.
"As I figured, that one had very little interest due to the concerns over trust and due to the timing to receive a significant portion of the debt owed to Tyson," Miller wrote.
"Right now the leadership has interest in pursuing the North yard and the ER brand transfer to Tyson," Miller wrote.
Cody Easterday responded Dec. 17 with a memo proposing that he reduce his debt to Tyson by selling the lot to someone "who wants to be in the cattle feeding business."
Easterday warned that if Tyson took control of the feedlot it was assuming the risk of losing various government permits.