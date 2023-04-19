Tyson Fresh Meats on Tuesday moved to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of taking advantage of its near monopoly on processing beef in the Northwest to exploit ex-cattle feeder Cody Easterday. 

The suit, one of two filed by the imprisoned Easterday against Tyson, alleges the meatpacker violated the Sherman Act, Packers and Stockyards Act, and Washington Consumer Protection Act.

