Tyson Fresh Meats has moved to dismiss a lawsuit by Cody Easterday, calling claims that it reneged on a business deal with the imprisoned cattleman "remarkably implausible."

The meat-packer filed the motion this week in federal court in Eastern Washington, responding to allegations it promoted "Cody's Beef" in Japan, but didn't share the profits with Easterday.

